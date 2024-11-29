‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Ronny Chieng Attacks Trump Voters: We Prefer Conservatives ‘Who Aren’t F**king Morons’

Comedian Ronny Chieng, who serves as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, has insulted Trump voters as “fucking morons,” claiming they aren’t intelligent or even reasonable.

Ronny Chieng appeared Tuesday on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! during which Kimmel asked what it was like covering President-elect Donald Trump’s victory for The Daily Show.

“Covering the election live in America was both a dream come true as a political historian junkie, a U.S. political history junkie, and was also like watching a car slowly crash into the country and there’s not much you can do about it at that point other than make dumb jokes about it,” he said.

Chieng later noted that he has nothing against conservatives per se because he comes from “conservative” country — he hails from Malaysia and attended school in Singapore.

“There’s nothing inherently evil or bad about the conservative mindset. I just think that we would like to have conservatives who aren’t fucking morons,” he said.

“Just be smart, just intelligent, reasonable,” he added.

Chieng claimed he has made some “MAGA” friends.

“I’m trying. That’s how much I love America I’m making friends with MAGA people,” he said.

Chieng was promoting his new Hulu action-comedy series Interior Chinatown.

In the aftermath of the November 5 election, some Democrat leaders have acknowledged that their party’s condescending and arrogant tone toward working class Americans played a major role in driving away that key demographic.

