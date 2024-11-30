Comedian Eddie Griffin Mocks Jaguar Ad Featuring Crossdressers but No Car: ‘All You Them/Theys, Y’all Lost’

Comedian Eddie Griffin mocked the viral Jaguar advertisement featuring crossdressers and no car, saying, “All you them/theys, and shims, and pronoun mother fuckers, y’all lost,” and asking, “Where the fuck is the car?”

“I don’t know what the fuck that was,” Griffin this week on his NNN podcast, reacting to the Jaguar ad. “I don’t even know what the fuck that was in the commercial. I don’t know if they were even human. Some of the mother fuckers looked like straight aliens.”

He then alleged that the hair and makeup department for the short clip copied the “cut out afro” hairstyle of his character in the film Undercover Brother.

Watch Below:

“And where the fuck is the car, Jaguar? Where the fuck is the car? All I’m seeing is some freaks. Where the fuck is the car?” Griffin continued.

The comedian went on to point out that the Jaguar ad also featured “some giant pink rock-looking thing.”

“Y’all lost,” Griffin said, apparently referring to Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. “All you them/theys, and shims, and pronoun mother fuckers. Y’all lost. Now give us a goddamn commercial with a car, Jaguar.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jaguar was slammed and dubbed “Bud Light 2.0” on social media after the luxury company released a promotional video featuring only androgynous individuals clad in bizarre attire that would hardly fit in at a fashion show.

The advertisement also failed to showcase even one vehicle from the luxury car company.

Watch Below:

Jaguar’s managing director Rawdon Glover responded to the backlash the company received over its new advertisement, saying the ad was “bold” and never intended to be “woke,” adding that the company’s message was lost “in a blaze of intolerance” by critics on social media.

Griffin expressed support for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris roughly a month before the vote in November 2024. Breitbart News reported at the time:

“I don’t know what the fuck you thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet,” he said. “She has zero experience! Nobody respects her on the world stage.” At another point, he said: “How you gone vote for a lying stinking bitch. … Here’s your choices. Liar or the crook. I think I might be going with the crook.” Griffin then enumerated Trump’s many “nigga” credentials — including surviving getting shot and being indicted by the government. “The motherfucka gonna drop an album next,” he joked.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.