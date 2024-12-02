James Woods Shreds Hunter Biden Pardon as Cover Up of ‘Biggest Criminal Operation in American History’

Actor James Woods has provided some much-needed perspective following President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, saying the real issue isn’t drugs or guns, but rather “the money laundering scheme headed by the Big Guy.”

James Woods put the war in Ukraine front and center in an X post late Sunday, focusing on the billions of tax payer dollars the Biden presidency has funneled into the conflict.

“The Big Guy” is a reference to the nickname that is widely assumed to be for Joe Biden. The nickname was used in multiple business correspondences involving the Biden family and their mysterious overseas business partners.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has rolled out a full and complete pardon of his criminal son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden issued a statement Sunday, saying his “mistakes,” which were done “during the darkest days of my addiction,” were “exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.”

The pardon comes after President Biden explicitly said he wouldn’t pardon his son.

The pardon renders moot Hunter Biden’s scheduled December 12 sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges. He was also set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case this month on federal tax evasion charges.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com