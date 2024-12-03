Kevin Spacey Visits Israel in Show of Support Against Terror

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey visited Israel on Sunday, touring the communities that were hit hardest by the Hamas terror attack of October 7, and meeting with a friend’s daughter, who is serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Hollywood Reporter reported:

Spacey was seen in photos with Libby Alon, chief international news editor for Now14Israel, posted on Monday. Multiple outlets reported he was there to visit a friend’s daughter, who is serving in the Israeli army, and toured communities impacted by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. The House of Cards actor was joined by pro-Israel British journalist Douglas Murray, who makes regular trips to the country.

Spacey was aqcuitted of nine counts of sexual assault against four young men in the United Kingdom, but still faces civil suit and social marginalization within Hollywood. He has said that he is broke and unable to pay his legal debts.

The career of the Academy Award-winning actor, who helped launched the age of streaming television with House of Cards, has been completely derailed, though he does have a few supporters in Hollywood who support his return to acting.

Spacey backed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 presidential elections. A fellow outsider with a controversial personal history, Kennedy ended up joining forces with Donald Trump, and is now Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services next year.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.