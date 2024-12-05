Hollywood Star Ana de Armas Calls Journalist a ‘Bitch’ for Challenging Her Ties to Cuban Regime

Hollywood star Ana de Armas reportedly lost her composure at a luxury restaurant in Madrid on Sunday and called an ADN Cuba journalist a “bitch” after the journalist challenged her Castro regime-linked boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta on the ruined state of Cuba.

De Armas is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Cuesta, the stepson of the Cuban regime’s figurehead President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Several reports published in late November revealed that de Armas — a Cuban national who claimed she fled communism to pursue her career as an actress as a teen — is currently dating Anido Cuesta, the stepson of the Cuban regime’s figurehead President Miguel Díaz-Canel and a close adviser.

Cuesta, a lawyer, reportedly accompanied Díaz-Canel on official visits to the Vatican and the United Arab Emirates. Cuesta and de Armas were photographed in late November walking through the streets of Madrid, Spain, before stopping to share a romantic kiss.

Cubans at home and in the exile community both reacted with widespread public disgust to the news, condemning de Armas for engaging in a relationship with a member of the communist elite. The news triggered greater outrage given the context that Cuba is presently facing a dire and complex humanitarian crisis after more than six decades of disastrous communist policies. The ruinous state of the country under communism has led to the largest exodus of Cubans in the country’s history.

ADN Cuba reported on Monday that one of its journalists approached de Armas and Cuesta on Sunday while the pair was dining at BiBo, a luxury restaurant in Madrid.

The journalist spoke to Cuesta and told him that his stepfather had “destroyed the whole country” and that they should all “feel ashamed” of the fact that the Castro regime currently has “more than 1,000 political prisoners languishing in prison.”

Cuesta reportedly nodded, “with apparent condescension as he listened, limiting himself to repeating ‘thank you,’ without escalating the conversation any further.”

Before leaving the pair alone, the ADN Cuba journalist told Cuesta, “I hope she [de Armas] is the one who paying for this dinner today with her money and not you with the money of the Cuban people who are starving. Shame on you.”

The outlet stated that de Armas, visibly upset, exclaimed, “Bitch!”

Another journalist present at the restaurant reportedly shook his head to point out that de Armas’ language was inappropriate, to which the Hollywood actress reportedly responded by rising from her chair and raising her voice as she shouted, “Yes, yes!”

According to ADN Cuba, Anido Cuesta tried to calm de Armas down by covering her face with his hand, but de Armas continued “visibly upset,” repeating “Yes, yes!” and emphasizing the “Bitch” epithet with which she used to offend the outlet’s journalist.

“Before leaving the scene, the other journalist present told Anido Cuesta that millions of people in Cuba were ‘enslaved’ and that what the regime was doing was ‘very sad and perverse,’ to which he simply nodded,” ADN Cuba reported.

BiBo, the luxury restaurant where the incident reportedly took place, is a high-class restaurant chain with locations in Madrid, Marbella, Tarifa, London and Doha, with a full course meal costing more than $100 per person according to its menu. The dishes offered by the luxury restaurant that the pair dined in are way out of reach of Cubans, forced by communism to live under conditions of extreme poverty.

