Disney’s ‘The Lion King 2’ Star Billy Eichner Can’t Get Through His Jimmy Kimmel Interview Without Taking Swipes at Trump

Actor-comedian Billy Eichner appeared Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night ABC show to promote Disney’s Mufasa, the upcoming prequel to The Lion King. But Eichner couldn’t resist getting political, taking a couple of swipes at President-elect Donald Trump during the interview.

Billy Eichner kicked off the conversation by taking an unsolicited dig at Trump after Kimmel remarked Eichner was wearing white after Labor Day.

“I break all the rules, Jimmy,” he said. “It’s Trump’s America. The least of our problems is me wearing white after Labor Day.”

Kimmel didn’t take the bait and immediately changed the subject to the last time they saw each other at a party for the Academy Awards.

Later in the interview, Eichner recalled watching a special screening of Mufasa where the only viewer was a Disney security guard — “stoic looking, late 50s early 60s kind of guy” — who Eichner said was emotional after the movie.

Eichner then bizarrely threw the security guard under the bus. “I mean, he probably voted for Trump, or whatever. Law enforcement, you know.”

Again, Kimmel quickly change the subject.

As Breitbart News reported, Billy Eichner posted a five-alarm video a week before the presidential election in which he repeatedly assailed Trump with vulgarities while also warning his fellow Democrats that things weren’t looking good for Kamala Harris.

“It is time to fucking panic, okay? And not just panic but to do something about it. Because like many people are saying today, the polls are not good,” he said. “Trump has the momentum.”

It turned out Billy was right.

Trump retook the presidency in a landslide, winning both the electoral college — including all seven swing states — as well as the popular vote.

