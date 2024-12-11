Elton John Blames Trump Election Victory for His Broadway Musical ‘Tammy Faye’ Flopping

Elton John has blamed President-elect Donald Trump’s victory for the failure of his recent Broadway musical Tammy Faye.

Speaking to Time magazine, which recently named the pop star 2024 Icon of the Year, Elton John spoke about the commercial and critical failure of the show.

“It’s a shame for everyone who put so much work in it,” he told the outlet. “But that’s what happens when you take a chance.”

He and his partner, David Furnish, believe the failure was due to the mood after the election of Donald Trump, according to Time. “It’s a fairly political piece of work,” John said. “And with that you have to press somebody’s buttons. The buttons we pressed last night with the critics weren’t the right ones.”

Tammy Faye opened and closed on Broadway in less than a month, making it one of the biggest flops of the year. The musical, which features music by Elton John, follows the lives of the late televangelist and her then-husband, Jim Bakker.

Trump is a longtime fan of Elton John’s music, even using “Rocket Man” as a nickname of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“I laughed, I thought it was brilliant,” the singer said in a recent, separate interview. “l just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald. The Rocket Man, yeah.’ Donald’s always been a fan of mine, he’s been to my concerts many, many times.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com