A handcuffed Luigi Mangione screamed, “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” at reporters as he was escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse Tuesday.

He was being taken into the courthouse for an extradition hearing.

OKMagazine reported, “Something seemed to trigger Mangione.”

He then screamed and said either, “It’s completely unjust” or “It’s completely out of touch.”

Mangione continued, claiming it was “an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It’s lived experience!”

He appeared to step aside and give officers some resistance as he screamed, but they quickly redirected him and pushed him through the courthouse door.

Earlier Tuesday, Breitbart News pointed to various reports claiming Mangione has suffered “debilitating pain” in his back.

The New York Times reported the back surgery and People magazine reported that one of Mangione’s acquaintances, R.J. Martin, met Mangione in 2022 and observed his pain was so intense he had to “switch out his mattress” to try to get relief.

When Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday he allegedly had a handwritten letter in his possession which said, “These parasites had it coming.”

Additionally, Mangione had allegedly written, “I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done.”

Mangione faces a murder charge in connection with the December 4, 2024, death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. His lawyer is fighting efforts to have him extradited to New York for trial.

