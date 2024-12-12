Biden Campaign Head Jeffrey Katzenberg Claims He’s ‘Rooting’ for Trump to Succeed

Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg, who co-chaired Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, has claimed he is “rooting” for the incoming second Trump administration to succeed, saying he hopes the president-elect will “make us a better, stronger, more successful country.”

He made the comments during a panel Tuesday at Fortune’s Brainstorm AI conference in San Francisco.

“They won, we lost. Their bat, their ball. And I’m rooting for them to play great, seriously,” Katzenberg said.

“I’ve been on the winning team, and I’ve been on the losing team. It’s nicer to be on the winning team. But it is their turn at bat. And honestly, for the future of this country, and for the things that mean so much to many of us, I am rooting for their success in every single respect. I hope the changes that they bring make us a better, stronger, more successful country.”

Katzenberg’s apparent olive branch comes after he called Trump a “colossal asshole” and a “catastrophe” earlier this year at an event in West Hollywood.

Jeffrey Katzenberg — the former Disney and DreamWorks boss — found himself at the center of a growing storm of accusations following the Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June, with donors alleging Katzenberg kept the president’s health issues hidden from them.

Prior to the debate, Katzenberg called Biden’s age his “superpower.”

In a Reuters interview last year, he described Biden as “energetic” and “effective,” and suggested Republican attacks on his age will backfire.

“President Biden’s age is, in fact, his superpower,” Katzenberg said. “I think people have tried to paint it as a liability or a negative and I think they are going to fail at that because his age is his knowledge and experience and as he has said, it is his wisdom.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com