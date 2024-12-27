Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Americans Don’t Care About Celebrities’ Political Opinions

Americans — especially Republicans — do not want to hear political opinions from athletes and celebrities, an AP-NORC poll reveals.

The survey, a collaboration between the Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s nonpartisan National Opinion Research Center, was published Thursday.

Just under 40 percent of Democrat respondents said they approved of celebrities sharing their views on politics, while just 11 percent of Republicans and 12 percent of independents said the same.

The answers regarding professional athletes were about the same — 39 percent of Democrats approve of them piping up, but just 16 percent of Republicans and 15 percent of independents were in agreement.

Over the course of the 2024 election, many public voices on the right reiterated that they do not care about celebrity endorsements because they would not be “impacted” by fiscal policies like the middle and lower classes:

The poll also found that Americans are trying to reduce their media consumption about government and politics, with 65 percent of respondents saying they felt that way due to “information overload, fatigue, or similar reasons” and 50 percent saying they feel the same due to overseas conflicts.

About 40 percent of respondents said they want to reduce their news intake due to the “economy and climate change.”