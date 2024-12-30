Will Ferrell Dresses as His ‘Elf’ Character at NHL Game

Actor Will Ferrell attended the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings hockey game in Los Angeles on Sunday dressed as his Elf character, Buddy the Elf.

“BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD,” LA Kings wrote in a Sunday X post, sharing a photo and video of Ferrell scowling with what appeared to be a cigarette in his mouth while clad in an elf costume.

The Anchorman star’s haggard-looking, post-Christmas appearance at the hockey game was met with amusement by fans, who expressed their sentiments on social media.

“Buddy fell on some hard times,” one X user wrote.

“Bro has been through it,” another echoed.

“Looking rough!” a third exclaimed.

Another X user commented that this was “The Sequel we all should have gotten,” while another wrote, “This is so fucking funny.”

“Buddy has seen some things,” another remarked.

“Buddy looks like he’s spent a little too much time in the mail room,” another quipped.

“He’s an angry elf,” another joked, referring to a scene in the 2003 film in which Ferrell’s character gets beaten up by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage’s character after calling him “an angry elf.”

“Buddy does not seem to be doing well in LA,” another X user reacted.

“Looks like this season has been tough on him,” another remarked.

“Buddy’s looking rough these days,” another echoed.

“Must’ve been a rough Christmas for Buddy,” another scribed.

Another X user simply commented, “Legend,” while another wrote, “This is my favorite.”

“I know good fuckin promo when I see one,” another X user said.

“They should make a 2nd elf where buddy hates Christmas,” another suggested.

