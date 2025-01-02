Nolte: No Progress in Progressive Hollywood for Female Directors

Women directed only 16 percent of 2024’s top 250 domestic-grossing movies, per a report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.

That’s the same percentage as the previous year. So zero progress from progressive Hollywood.

Worse still, women directed only 11 percent of the top 100 grossing movies, which is down three points from 2023.

This can only lead to one question: Why does this study assume people’s gender?

But-but-but you told me there’s no difference between men and women, so what does it matter who directs the movies?

I mean, the same Hollywood removing sex-based awards (Best Actor, Best Actress), is now supposed to distinguish between the sexes? Don’t you understand, there’s no such thing as a male or female director? There are only directors, right?

Right?

HOW IS ANYONE SUPPOSED TO UNDERSTAND HOW ANY OF THIS WORKS?!?

Hollywood is the most left-wing institution in America not named the University of Madison, an institution that for the last decade has literally spent tens of billions of dollars pumping out pro-equity/DEI propaganda in the form of lousy movies and TV shows, and here they are not putting any money where their fascist mouths are.

If equity and DEI are so important that Hollywood wants this fat transvestite in charge of public health, why shouldn’t some script girl direct the next Avengers movie? If equity and DEI are so important that Hollywood wants dipshit number one and two in charge of public safety, why is James Gunn directing the new Superman movie instead of his little sister?

I mean if this equity and DEI nonsense is so vital to our future that it requires we place the Totally Unqualified into jobs overseeing public health and safety based solely on skin color, ladyparts, and cross-dressing, what’s that risk compared to a stupid movie?

This is all such BS. Have you noticed that the only area where these leftist harridans demand equity is if the job in question offers prestige and air conditioning? All over Facebook, you will find video compilations of job mishaps—warehouse workers, construction workers, crane operators, forklift drivers, linesmen, lumberjacks, commercial fishermen, bricklayers, road workers*, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, oil-rig workers, mechanics, exterminators… It’s always the working class jobs in these reels because it’s the working class jobs that are the most dirty and dangerous. But here’s my real point: IT IS ALWAYS MEN DOING THESE JOBS. It is always…

MEN doing these dirty, exhausting, dangerous jobs. Always, always men.

You know Facebook videos work, the ones that suck you into a vortex, and before you know it, you have to be at work in 45 minutes, but at least you know how to build a winter cabin out of a bear carcass? I’ve watched hundreds and hundreds of these videos, and it is always, always, always MEN.

Where’s the equity in that, girls?

Maybe before the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego Foo-Foo-Foo demands that women direct more than 16 percent of Hollywood movies, they should demand that women make up, say, more than five percent of our lumberjacks and nine percent of commercial fisherpeople (which isn’t even a word).

I’ve seen women direct movies, run movie studios, run major corporations, serve as vice president, and become prime ministers… I’ve seen women anchor the news, win Pulitzer’s, and lose millions every year playing in the WNBA… I’ve seen it all, including attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion and C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate, but do you want to know what I have never seen…? A woman climb a ladder with a load of shingles on her shoulder.

Equity my ass.

Only thing y’all want is the cream while the men do your sweating and dying.

*not standing there holding a sign.

