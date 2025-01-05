Bono Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden

U2 frontman Bono was among a host of people Saturday who received the highest U.S. civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from outgoing president Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported, other recipients included Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, George Soros, designer Ralph Lauren, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox alongside conservationist Jane Goodall.

Dublin-born Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, has already been awarded the highest cultural honour of France and received an honorary knighthood.

The BBC notes he is known for campaigning against poverty and supporting those with HIV/Aids.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” the White House said in a statement Saturday. “These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

In honoring Irish singer-songwriter, the White House recognized “the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty. He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED).”

Nineteen people received the honour this year, spanning the worlds of culture, politics and activism.

Established under former president John F. Kennedy, the medal is awarded at the discretion of the president on the advice of an external advisory panel.