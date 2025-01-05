Trans Actor Karla Sofía Gascón, ‘Queer Eye’ Star Johnathan Van Ness Take Over Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night featured actor Jonathan Van Ness, star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, wearing a glamorous dress along with transgender actor Karla Sofía Gascón, who received a nomination in the female acting category for Emila Pérez.

Van Ness wore a flowing green gown along with a full-beard that received mixed reactions online, with some hailing it as a daring affront to gender norms while others saw it as a little more than a cheap stunt.

Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary, is hardly the first man to make a statement by wearing a dress on the red carpet and some users even pointed out that South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker beat him to the punch by over 20 years, recalling the 2000s Oscars when they wore same dresses previously donned by Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez.

Also on the red carpet was transgender actor Karla Sofía Gascón, a biological male who sparked controversy by picking up an acting nomination in the female category.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Jonathan Van Ness faced a wave of allegations that accused him of having “rage issues” and acting like a “monster” while filming his Netflix series. According to Rolling Stone, several sources close to the production detailed the “fear” that people felt around Van Ness when he allegedly gets angry.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” the source said, referring to Van Ness by his preferred pronoun “they.”

“It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary,” the source added.

Other sources and production members described Van Ness as emotionally “abusive” and “demeaning,” calling him a “nightmare” to work with.

“Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you,” one source said. “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody.”

“It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day,” the source added.

In an interview with podcast host Dax Shepard last year, Van Ness broke down in tears when discussing the possibility of teenagers transitioning genders.

“Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning,” Shepard said. “They’re challenging that. ‘How do we know the person isn’t going to change their mind?’ And then there’s another counter-argument, ‘Well, if they kill themselves, then that’s really fucking permanent.’ That’s a good counter-argument.”

“I could cry because I’m so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included,” Van Ness said through tears. “I wish people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I have to tell you I am very tired.”

