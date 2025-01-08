Golden Globes Ratings Drops in 2025, Down from Abysmal 2024 Viewership

The 82nd Golden Globes Awards broadcast on Sunday drew just 9.3 million viewers, a 1 percent drop from last year’s already abysmal figure. Overall, Globes viewership is down a whopping 49 percent from its recent high reached just five years ago.

In a bizarre twist, the Nielsen figures — which are widely seen as the industry standard — contradict the figures CBS put out on Monday, with the network claiming the Globes experienced a 7 percent increase in viewership.

Paramount, which is the parent company of CBS, reported on Monday that the Globes drew 10.1 million viewers, up 7 percent from the 9.4 million last year. But those figures are based on data from VideoAmp, a lesser-known service.

The discrepancy has left many in Hollywood scratching their heads, wondering if Paramount was juicing its own figures to prevent yet another ratings embarrassment. The media giant is currently in a contract dispute with Nielsen.

Like other Hollywood awards shows, the Globes is experiencing a catastrophic drop in viewership that appears to be irreversible as tens of millions Americans have elected to tune out after being repeatedly burned by political grandstanding from pampered left-wing celebrities.

Not even roast comedian Nikki Glaser, who hosted Sunday’s broadcast, managed to pique the public’s interest, despite a performance that was widely praised. The Globes are reportedly bringing back Glaser for next year’s show.

Last year’s Globes broadcast managed to draw just 9.4 million viewers — way down from pre-COVID years when the show would attract double that. As recently as 2020, about 18.4 million tuned in to watch the awards show.

Transgenderism played a big role at this year’s ceremony, with Netflix’s trans musical Emilia Perez emerging as the big winner.

