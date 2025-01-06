Watch: Golden Globes Winner ‘Emilia Perez’ Features Musical Number Celebrating Transgender Surgery: ‘From Penis to Vagina’

Golden Globes best picture winner Emilia Perez features a musical number celebrating transgender surgery — the most bonkers sequence in a movie that seems to pride itself on piling one crazy scene on top of another.

Netflix’s Emilia Perez sets the sequence in a Bangkok clinic, with actress Zoe Saldana playing a lawyer who is educating herself on sex-change operations that turn a “penis to vagina.” The musical number comes about 20 minutes into the movie.

Watch below:

Emilia Perez took home the Golden Globes award for best picture comedy or musical on Sunday. It also won two other prizes for supporting actress Zoe Saldana and best non-English language movie.

The French-produced, mostly Spanish-language movie tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss who attempts to escape the drug trade by undergoing a sex-change operation to become a “woman.” Real-life transgender actor Karla Sofía Gascón — a biological man who identifies as a woman — plays the title role.

Gascón was tipped to win a best actress prize on Sunday, but Demi Moore prevailed for her performance in the body-horror movie The Substance.

Emilia Perez is widely expected to score multiple Academy Award nominations this week, with Netflix’s formidable publicity machine ratcheting up the buzz around the Jacques Audiard-directed movie.