Actress Jean Smart Urges Hollywood Networks to Nix Awards Shows and Donate Money to L.A. Fire Victims

HBO’s Hacks star Jean Smart, an Emmy and Golden Globes winner, is getting a lot of agreement regarding her idea of how to aid victims of the Los Angeles area wildfires and firefighters battling the blazes.

“Attention! With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday:

Smart’s post prompted users to share their agreement with the idea. In his response, actor Brad Garrett posted clapping hands and one heart emoji.

“Thank you! It’s time to realign the priorities!!!” another user commented, while someone else said, “Yes Jean Smart! No more money to Ukraine for now! California and NC, Florida victims!”

Video footage shows the devastated Pacific Palisades area with burned out buildings and first responders going up and down the streets:

The wildfires that erupted on Tuesday and Wednesday have taken a devastating toll on people in the area. One victim was found deceased while holding a hose in an apparent effort to defend his home from the blaze, Breitbart News reported on Thursday, noting at least five people have died in the disaster.

“Victor Shaw, 66 years old, was found near his home on the side of the road with a garden hose still in hand,” the outlet said.

Emotional residents described how they lost everything in the fires, per Today:

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities have also lost their homes in the fires, those individuals include Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

“Three awards ceremonies planned for this weekend have been postponed. Next week’s Oscar nominations have been delayed. And tens of thousands of Angelenos are displaced and awaiting word Thursday on whether their homes survived the flames — some of them the city’s most famous denizens,” the article said.