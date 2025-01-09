Hollywood Director Jim Jarmusch Blames Deadly L.A. Wildfires on ‘Climate Deniers’: ‘Wake the F*ck Up’

Hollywood director Jim Jarmusch blamed the deadly Los Angeles wildfires on “climate deniers,” demanding that people “wake the fuck up.”

“I know all of us are worried about our friends in Los Angeles,” Jarmusch began before presenting filmmaker Sean Baker with an award for best screenplay for the 2024 film, Anora, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday night in New York City.

Jarmusch’s remarks then took a bizarre turn as he proceeded to blame the wildfires on people skeptical of so-called “climate change.”

“This climate crisis is brought to you by climate deniers and venal corporate greed,” Jarmusch declared.

“We’re in a period where these clowns are telling that woke is a negative thing, and I would just like to say it’s time we wake the fuck up,” the director added.

Watch Below:

Others, however, are blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and other Democrat leaders for their failure in preparing Los Angeles for the catastrophic wildfires, with many citing the water reservoirs not being refilled.

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked on Tuesday morning and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction to homes, displacing tens of thousands of people.

During an emergency press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom bizarrely thanked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — who was in Africa — for her leadership “in absentia.”

Thursday marks day three of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

At the time of this writing, there are five active wildfires ablaze at once, located in the Pacific Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia areas, according to CalFire, which lists the Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset fires at zero percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Hurst Fire is 10 percent contained and the Lidia Fire is 60 percent contained.

Five fatalities have also been confirmed, one of whom was identified on Wednesday as 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.