Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Bravely Announces He Won’t Watch Trump’s Inauguration

Star Wars star Mark Hamill is wondering how many of his fans plan to boycott watching any part of the coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration ceremony, weeks before the historic event.

The rabidly left-wing Luke Skywalker star jumped to his BlueSky account once again to gin up hatred for Donald Trump and Republicans with a post reading, “Who else is really looking forward to not watching the Inauguration?” The post also had a meme reading, “I will not be watching the sad mockery of someone swearing an oath they have no intention of upholding.”

Naturally, the post elicited 100 percent support on the extremist bubble social media site with reply after reply praising Hamill’s hate-filled, Trump Derangement Syndrome, vitriol.

The dump of hate is nothing new for the Corvette Summer star. Hamill recently appeared on the Politickin Podcast, hosted by extremist Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom, that he was “devastated” over Trump’s 2024 election landslide. But he also admitted that he flat-out does not care if he is infuriating half of America with his constant, spittle-specked, anti-Trump rants.

He also appeared alongside Democratic National Convention (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison in Chicago in August and said anyone who disagrees with his political ideals is “evil.”

In addition, in the face of poll after poll showing that the American people rate Joe Biden as one of America’s worst presidents ever, Hamill has taken the opposite track and last year claimed that Biden was one of the best presidents we have ever had.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston