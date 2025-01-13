Lawsuit — ‘The View’ co-Host Sunny Hostin’s Husband Accused of Insurance Fraud

The View co-host Sunny Hostin’s husband has been named alongside 200 co-defendants in an expansive, $459 million New York insurance fraud lawsuit.

Fox News reports orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin is among dozens of doctors and medical personnel named in the action, which was filed last month by American Transit Insurance Co., a New York-based commercial auto insurance provider that provides cover for Uber, Lyft and taxi companies in the state.

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” the lawsuit, filed on December 17, alleges, per the Daily Mail.

Hostin in particular is accused of receiving kickbacks by “performing surgery and fraudulently billing” American Transit, according to specifics as reported by Fox News. The outlet set out some of the details pertaining to the lawsuit:

It cites at least two of Hostin’s patients who were allegedly treated in January 2023 following involvement in “low-impact” collisions that caused only minimal damage. Despite experiencing “no more than soft-tissue injuries,” both received arthroscopic surgery, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit was filed under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, in the Eastern District of New York—a strategy that legal experts told Fox News Digital is designed to have a chilling effect on behavior. It’s also one that risks entangling defendants such as Hostin in years of complex court proceedings—and potentially saddling them with massive payouts as a result.

His attorney Daniel Thwaites told the Daily Mail his client “denies each and every allegation” and called the lawsuit a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

Television host Sunny, who makes regular appearances on the ABC panel show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navorro, and Sara Haines, married her husband in 1998.