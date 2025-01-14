Oscar Nominations Delayed Again as California Wildfires Rage On

The Oscar nominations for 2025 are being pushed back almost a week from their original date as the California wildfires continue their deadly rampage.

Nominations will now be announced on Jan. 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement as reported by AP.

“The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

With fires still active in the Los Angeles area, the film academy also extended the nominations voting period for its members through Friday.

Originally, nominations were to be announced that morning, as Breitbart News reported.

The 97th Oscars will still happen on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and a livestream on Hulu.

Oscar nominations were postponed in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP report notes the ceremony itself was also delayed, which had happened several times before: The ceremony was pushed back a week because of disastrous flooding in Los Angeles in 1938.

In 1968, it was delayed two days following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in 1981, it was put off for 24 hours after President Ronald Reagan was shot in Washington. The 1981 decision was made four hours before the broadcast was scheduled to begin.