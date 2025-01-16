California’s Largest Insurer State Farm Cancels Super Bowl Ads Citing L.A. Fires

Insurance giant State Farm, one of the last remaining large insurance carriers in California, has canceled its Super Bowl ads this year citing the tragedy of L.A.’s wildfire devastation.

“State Farm, its agents, and employees are all focused on helping customers impacted by the Southern California wildfires in the midst of this tragedy,” the company said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our focus is firmly on providing to support to the people of Los Angeles. We will not be advertising during the game as originally planned.”

The company best known for its home and car insurance products has been a major Super Bowl advertiser over the last few years and last year aired an ad that featured former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Danny DiVito.

The company had not made any pre-announcements on what its 2025 Super Bowl ad would have included or if it was to have featured any other celebrities.

State Farm is both the largest car and home insurer in California and has captured 8.7 percent of the market covering more than eight million customers.

The company says it is in the midst of servicing more than 7,400 home affected by the wildfires and added, “we are putting tens of millions of dollars back into customers’ hands. These numbers will continue to rise as residents return and assess damage.”

However, State Farm is also one of the many companies that has begun to pull out of areas in California that are at risk of wildfires and announced last year that they would not be renewing thousands of homeowner policies at their next renewal period.

Insurers, especially for homes, have begun to abandon California over the state’s destructive regulations. State Farm, for instance, claimed it was beginning the effort of ending its offerings in California “because of the increased risk of wildfires and the rising costs of construction in the state — and because the state’s regulators will not allow it to price new policies based on future anticipated risk, only on historical risk.”

California’s Democrat establishment, though, has blamed the insurance companies and insist that the companies should cover home owners no matter what conditions overweening regulations create.

