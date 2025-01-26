Mel Gibson Thriller ‘Flight Risk,’ Starring Mark Wahlberg, Tops Box Office on Opening Weekend

It was a good weekend at the box office for Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.

Flight Risk topped the domestic box office on its opening weekend with $12 million, marking the first time a Mel Gibson-directed movie has opened in the No. 1 spot since Apocalypto back in 2006.

Without much competition in late January, Flight Risk easily took the top slot this weekend.

The Liongsate-released thriller stars Mark Wahlberg as a psychotic airplane captain who hijacks a private flight carrying a government witness (Topher Grace) who has shady mob connections. Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery plays the federal marshal accompanying the witness.

Lionsgate also released Gibson’s last directorial effort — the acclaimed World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Mel Gibson has recently spent time at Mar-a-Lago following President Donald Trump’s victory in November. As Breitbart News reported, President Trump named Gibson as a special envoy to Hollywood along with Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone.

Gibson’s Malibu home was destroyed in the recent Los Angeles fires, with the Hollywood star slamming California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over the mismanagement of the disaster.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte reviewed Flight Risk, calling it “eager to entertain, sometimes over-eager, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s charming, forgettable, and exactly the kind of movie that reruns on cable TV for years.”