Selena Gomez Deletes IG Video of Herself Sobbing Over Illegals Being Deported After Backlash

Film and TV star Selena Gomez deleted a video of herself crying over the mass deportation of accused child rapists, human and drug traffickers, gang members, and other violent criminals after receiving public backlash. “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people,” the Emilia Pérez star said.

On Monday, Gomez posted and then deleted a sniveling Instagram Story, in which she cried, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry.”

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Gomez sobbed to her 422 million Instagram followers.

The video was met with intense backlash from viewers, who pointed out that Gomez is crying over violent criminals being deported.

Watch Below:

“This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars,” Tomi Lahren reacted, before noting that the Trump administration is deporting “criminal aliens, rapists, and murderers,” adding that that are “lucky that they don’t get hung by their toenails.”

“We’re just sending them home, Selena. And the fact that you’re defending rapists and murderers just shows how stupid you are,” Lahren added.

“Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning?” Charlie Kirk asked in response to Gomez’s video. “Where were these tears over the 340,000 children who went missing after being trafficked over our border?”

“Why wasn’t there a breakdown for Rachel Nungary, Rachel Morin, or Laken Riley?” Kirk added. “I guess those Americans weren’t ‘your people?'”

“Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations,” Savanah Hernandez wrote. “Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported. How pathetic.”

“Selena Gomez is American. Her mom is American. Her Mexican father abandoned them,” Benny Johnson said. “She went from living in this small Texas home to this $5M palace in LA. She’s a billionaire because of America Yet she does not consider us ‘her people.’ We are over ungrateful woke victim brain rot.”

“Selena Gomez, your ‘people’ are Americans. Cry for them,” another X user echoed. “Cry for the young men killed by fentanyl. Cry for the women savagely attacked. Cry for the children r-ped by monsters.”

“I didn’t realize Selena Gomez was friends with so many pedophiles, rapists, and murderers,” Tim Pool said.

“Shame on you, Selena Gomez, for fake crying over illegal aliens being deported back to their homeland. I’ve never seen you cry over the missing and exploited women and children that get trafficked through the Southern border,” another social media user declared.

“If Selena Gomez is crying just imagine how Laken Riley’s mom feels,” another commented.

“Did Selena Gomez cry like this when Laken Riley was brutally murdered?” another asked.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.