Exclusive — Hulk Hogan: The Very People ‘Complaining About Trump’ Are the Same Ones Who ‘Got us in this Mess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan told Breitbart News that the very people complaining about President Donald Trump’s leadership in the White House are the same ones who “got us in this mess” in the first place.

Breitbart News caught up with Hogan on Saturday night in TownHall, a popular bar and restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. The wrestling icon was promoting his beer, Real American Beer, which is expanding to more states after initially being launched in Florida last summer.

After being asked what he thinks about President Trump’s first ten days in office, Hogan said, “We had eight years of Obama, we had four years of Biden, and Trump has helped this country more since the inauguration — even before the inauguration — than they did in twelve years.”

“We should be chasing is greatness, because this is a great country,” Hogan told Breitbart News. “And if you see who’s complaining about Trump, it’s all the people that got us in this mess.”

“So I’m ecstatic about Trump being our leader,” he added. “I’ve been friends with him since 1989 — when we rented the Trump Plaza for WrestleMania IV and V — and he’s a great guy.”

Hogan then told Breitbart News a personal story about President Trump:

I have to tell you this one story. I see a lot of Make A Wish kids — back in the day I’d see two, three kids a night. Sometimes they were so sick, I didn’t really know how to handle it. I watched Trump touch these kids and say, “I’m giving you energy, your muscles are getting stronger.” He would hold their hands and say, “I love you very much.” I learned so much from watching Donald Trump take care of these kids. He’s A+ in my book. He’s a good guy.

On Saturday night, Hogan walked into TownHall to Rick Derringer’s 1985 hit, “Real American,” and was greeted with cheers and applause by patrons, with whom he performed the Ohio-famous “OH – IO” chant.

“You guys are ready for some Real American Beer!” Hogan said, adding, “Let me ask you guys a question. Can I do a survey?”

Hogan then asked, “How many people in here voted for Kamala?” eliciting boos from the crowd.

“And how many people here voted for Donald J. Trump?” he queried, resulting in patrons erupting in cheers.

At another point in the night, Hogan told the crowd that President Trump’s political comeback was the greatest thing he had ever seen.

“I’ve body slammed giants, I’ve won World Heavyweight titles, but the greatest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life is taking our country back with Donald J. Trump!” Hogan exclaimed, resulting in chants of “Trump!” and “USA!” among patrons.

The overall atmosphere in the establishment remained positive and upbeat all night as TownHall customers sipped on ice-cold Real American Beer and snapped selfies with the famed wrestler.

Hogan’s outlook on the direction of the country was optimistic as well.

“Things are getting good now,” he told Breitbart News. “But it’s going to get better and better.”

