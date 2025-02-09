Super Bowl: Secret Service to Air Recruitment Ad Created by Director Michael Bay

The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly set to air a recruiting advertisement — created by Hollywood film director Michael Bay — during Sunday’s pregame show at the Super Bowl LIX.

Michael Bay has been tapped by the Secret Service to create the ad, which is estimated to cost $2 million to produce, two people familiar with the project told CNN.

The recruiting advertisement is expected to air on a jumbotron inside New Orleans’ Superdome stadium during the Super Bowl’s pregame show, a course close to the National Football League (NFL) told the outlet.

The Secret Service, however, will not have to pay an additional fee associated with ad buys, as that ad time fee is reportedly being donated.

Notably, a Secret Service recruitment commercial comes at a crucial time, when the agency has been plagued by a national scandal involving its several failures that nearly led to President Donald Trump being assassinated last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The scandal, which included a bizarre excuse involving a “sloped roof,” resulted in then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning ten days later — and one day after a bruising congressional hearing where she was unable or unwilling to answer many key questions — as well as at least five other top officials being placed on administrative duty.

The recruiting advertisement will reportedly showcase the agency’s role in protecting the country’s leaders and point out that even the Super Bowl is being secured by the Secret Service, sources familiar with the ad told CNN.

President Trump, who survived two assassination attempts within the span of two months ahead of the 2024 election, is also expected to be present at the Super Bowl on Sunday, which will make him the first sitting U.S. president to attend the game.

“I came up with the concept for the PSA that America was founded on the idea of freedom,” Bay told CNN, adding, “Throughout our short but powerful history as Americans, we have always stepped forward in time of need. This was a spot to honor the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy.”

Notably, the film director was seen shaking hands with President Trump as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland last week. Sources familiar with the project told CNN that Bay was shooting the recruitment ad on-site.

