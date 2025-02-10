Kanye West Stuns Viewers with Super Bowl Ad Shot on an iPhone

Viewers of the Super Bowl on Sunday may remember seeing a bizarre ad starring rapper Kanye West shot entirely on his iPhone as he laid back in a dentist’s chair.

The ad, which The Hollywood Reporter (THR) labeled a “local buy,” featured Kanye West laying back in a dentist chair with his iPhone video footage sandwiched between two white screens bearing the message “Go to Yeezy.com.”

“I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” the rapper said as he showed off his diamond-encrusted teeth. “Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… Um… Go to Yeezy.com.”

The Yeezy.com site features little more than the rapper’s merchandise, from clothes to CDs to vinyls. Per THR: The ad appears to be a local buy and did not air nationally. About an hour before the commercial aired Sunday, West took to X (formerly Twitter) to post: “MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA”

West later deactivated his his X account.

Milo Yiannopoulos, whose talent management firm includes Kanye as a client, posted: “Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment about this or any other matter pertaining to Ye may direct them to my firm at my@trnt.la.”

The bizarre commercial comes one week after Kanye attended the Grammy Awards where he unveiled his fully-naked wife, Bianca Censori, on the red carpet. It was West’s debut in the mainstream music scene after several years in the shadows following his antisemitic meltdown in 2022, which was then followed by an accusation of sexual assault in 2024.

Just recently, he made waves on social media by saying he wanted to “fuck” former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I used to want to fuck Kamala until she lost. I don’t fuck losers anymore,” he said in a now-deleted post, which he later apologized for.

“Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids,” he later wrote on X.

Days after the Grammys, he then praised Hitler and issued a call to free disgraced rapper Diddy. “I’m a Nazi,” he said.

