Caught with His Pants Down? Trump Hater Actor Mark Hamill’s Pants Appear to Drop During BAFTA Speech

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill appeared to be caught with his pants down — literally — while presenting an award at the BAFTAs in London.

The 73-year-old actor’s pants appeared to drop while he was presenting an award at the ceremony.

Video footage posted to social media showed Hamill suddenly grabbing his pants, pulling them higher, tucking his shirt back into his pants, and buttoning them while as he was talking.

Someone who had been sitting in the front row told The Sun it appeared Hamill’s pants were too big for him.

“Mark started speaking then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees. It was like they were too big for him,” the source said. “It was a moment that you wouldn’t have believed unless you saw it.”

The BAFTAs insider added, “All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle,” and that “Most guests looked horrified, but said nothing.”

“They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, ‘Did that just happen?'” the source surmised.

Hamill managed to walk away from the podium with his pants intact after handing over the Best Film award to the team behind the 2024 film, Conclave, The Sun reported.

“Mark and his disappearing trousers were the talk of the awards dinner later on,” the source told the outlet, adding, “People couldn’t work out how they just fell down when they had been perfectly fine earlier when he walked out on to the stage.”

“It’s a scenario which is every big star’s worst nightmare, but Mark styled it out like a pro,” the insider opined. “He might need to get a better belt for next year though.”

