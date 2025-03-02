Watch: Conan Says Americans ‘Excited to See Somebody Finally Stand Up to a Powerful Russian’ After ‘Anora’ Wins

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 97th A
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Conan O’Brien remained largely apolitical while hosting the Oscars on Sunday night, save for his one subtle dig at President Trump and Russia.

Conan’s joke came after the fan-favorite Anora, about a prostitute marrying a Russian oligarch, won two Oscars for editing and original screenplay.

“Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” Conan joked.

Critics of President Trump have characterized his desire to set a peace deal in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country as an acquiescence to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.