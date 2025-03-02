Watch: Conan Says Americans ‘Excited to See Somebody Finally Stand Up to a Powerful Russian’ After ‘Anora’ Wins

Conan O’Brien remained largely apolitical while hosting the Oscars on Sunday night, save for his one subtle dig at President Trump and Russia.

Conan’s joke came after the fan-favorite Anora, about a prostitute marrying a Russian oligarch, won two Oscars for editing and original screenplay.

“Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” Conan joked.

Critics of President Trump have characterized his desire to set a peace deal in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country as an acquiescence to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

