Kieran Culkin reminded his wife of a deal they made to have more children, after he had won an award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his role in the film A Real Pain.

After accepting his Oscar, Culkin thanked his manager of “30 years,” Jesse Eisenberg, the director of A Real Pain, his mom, and his wife, Jazz Charton. Culkin went on to share a story about how his wife made a promise to him that they would have four children when Culkin won an Oscar.

“I want to really — I love you, Jazz,” Culkin added. “I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything, for giving me my favorite people in the world. Please don’t play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz.”

Culkin added that “a year ago,” when he was accepting an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in the television show Succession, he “very stupidly” and “publicly said that” he wanted a third child with his wife, adding that “she said” he if won the award, she would give him a third child.

“Turns out, she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win. And, people came up to her and were like, you know, really annoying her, I think it got to her,” Culkin continued.

Culkin continued to share that as they were “walking through a parking lot” afterward, his wife realized that she had made that promise, to which he revealed that he actually wanted “four” kids.

“After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we’re trying to find our car. Emily, you were there, so you’re a witness and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And, I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And, she turned to me — I swear to God this happened, it was just over a year ago. She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin shared. “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that honey? You do. Then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you, I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get crackin’ on those kids, what do you say?”

Culkin and Charton, who got married in 2013, currently have two children, a daughter Kinsey Sioux and a son, Wilder Wolf, according to People.

Several people took to social media to note that there was a “vibe shift happening” in Hollywood as an “actor celebrates having children with his wife.”

“Hollywood actor celebrates having children with his wife instead of celebrating & praising abortion?” one user questioned. “Vibe shift happening before our very eyes. This would’ve been unthinkable a few years ago.”

“Everything about this is wonderful,” Virginia Kruta, a journalist with the Daily Wire wrote.

“The Oscars are mostly garbage, but this moment between Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz is great,” Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action wrote in a post. “This is the most pro-family acceptance speech you’ll hear from Hollywood. Get married. Have kids. Lots of them.”