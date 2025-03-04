Bravo’s Andy Cohen Defends Transgenders Playing in Women’s Sports, Gets Slammed for Ignoring ‘Violence Against Women’

Bravo host Andy Cohen attacked Meghan McCain for supporting a teen who has advocated against men participating in women’s sports after suffering a traumatic brain injury resulting from a transgender opponent spiking a ball at her head during a volleyball game. McCain quickly hit back, slamming Cohen for ignoring “violence against women.”

It all started on Tuesday, when White House Press Secretary, Karoline Levitt took to X to share a Daily Caller article revealing “19-year-old Payton McNabb, who has spoken out about being left with a traumatic brain injury after a transgender-identifying man spiked a volleyball into her head, will be a special guest of President Donald Trump’s at his Joint Address to Congress.”

McCain responded to Levitt’s post, sharing that she “had the pleasure of meeting” the teen.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting Payton – she is incredibly smart, strong and brave. Both she and her family have been through the unthinkable,” McCain wrote.

“Democrats defending young women suffering from traumatic brain injuries as a result of trans athletes is why they will continue losing every election,” she added.

Cohen reacted to McCain’s post saying he was “surprised” to see her “buying into the vilification of the trans community given the real problems happening in this country, your previous ally-ship of the lgbtq community, and the fact that this non issue affects about four people in this country.”

Minutes later, McCain hit back at Cohen, writing, “Surprised you’re okay with violence against female athletes.”

“Peyton suffered serious brain damage – just one story,” she added.

McCain concluded her post by reminding Cohen, “You have my cell,” adding, “always happy to talk privately or publicly on either of our shows because these conversations are reductive to hash out on social media.”

At the time of this writing, Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host has yet to publicly reply to McCain’s response.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.