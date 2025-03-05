Mark Wahlberg: Lent a Reminder That You Overcome Suffering, Loss, Failure ‘By Having a Relationship With God

Actor Mark Wahlberg told Fox & Friends during an interview on Ash Wednesday, that the start of the Lenten Season means “It’s a reminder that I need to do more, and I need to be better.”

“And there’s things that are in my life that are distracting and take me away from my focus on building my relationship and getting closer to God, and then, of course, living that purposeful life that He’s chosen for me,” Wahlberg continued.

The Ted star went on to say, “I feel like nobody is beyond redemption. God knows your heart, and if you are sincere, and want to make amends, and change your life.”

“You know, a lot of people say, ‘People don’t change,'” Wahlberg added, before pushing back on that theory and asserting, “People are very capable of change. People are capable of greatness, but you have to show people and be an example.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Departed actor noted, “There will be suffering, there will be loss, there will be failure.”

“And the only way to deal with those things and still have gratitude and appreciation — because people always have it harder than you — is to have a relationship with God,” Wahlberg said, adding, “There is a purpose for every one of us, and finding out what that purpose is.”

This is not the first time Wahlberg has publicly shared the importance of his faith.

Last year on Ash Wednesday, the Fighter star urged Christians to do more than just give up something for lent on Ash Wednesday.

“People are always asking, what are you giving up?” Walhberg told Fox & Friends at the time. “I’ve given many things up for Lent, whether it be, alcohol or something sweet, but for me, it’s really about trying to do more.”

“Trying to be better, trying to grow as a person, as a servant. God, a father, a husband, as an example, and using all that real-life experience that I have,” he added.

In 2023, Wahlberg opened up about his daily dedication “to be a better servant of God, a better father, and a better husband,” saying, “When I open my eyes I have a lot to be grateful for.”

“First and foremost, I express my gratitude, and then I have a reminder of all the things that I need to do to continue to grow to be a better person, to be a better servant of God, to be a better father, to be a better husband,” he said.

