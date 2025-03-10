Madonna Says Transgenders Face a ‘Lynch Mob Mentality’: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Pop singer Madonna said that transgenders have faced a “lynch mob mentality” in this country since the rise of President Donald Trump.

The “Like a Virgin” singer expressed her sentiments in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

It breaks my heart to witness the pain of trans-people who are not accepted by a society that fears them because they are different. How can we know what it feels like ? Have we walked in their shoes? The Lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching people go down or be silenced, be blacklisted, is disturbing. The enjoyment we get from other people’s pain is a sin. Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves!

Madonna did not specify exactly what anti-transgender policy she opposes. Whether it’s the Trump administration seeking to ban minors from undergoing gender transition surgery or men from participating in women’s sports, she did not say.

As Breitbart News reported last week, a U.S. Senate bill to prevent men from participating in women’s sports failed to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the filibuster. The vote came roughly one month after the president signed an executive order to re-write federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.

Americans overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, according to the latest polls.

“A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll that found 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics,” noted The Hill on Monday.