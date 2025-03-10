Trans Rocker Laura Jane Grace Slammed for ‘Pure Evil’ Lyrics at Bernie Sanders Rally: ‘Does Your God Have a Big Fat D*ck’

Socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has shocked many for including a transgender punk rocker in his rally who belted out a song containing offensive lyrics that are being blasted as “pure evil.”

The Sanders rally which drew about 3,500 attendees occurred in Somers, Wisconsin, on Friday where Sanders — who is working to become the face of Trump resistance — invited punker Laura Jane Grace, the transgender head of the band Against Me!, to perform for the left-wing crowd.

The singer, who was born Thomas James Gabel, has been with the band since 1997, but came out as trans in 2012 and remains the band’s frontman. Naturally, the group is well known for offensive and abusive lyrics. But the lyrics took a very sharp turn on Friday, one that shocked many.

In the song in question, Grace ridiculed God, singing, “Does your God have a big fat dick? Because it feels like he is fucking me!”

That is far from the only offensive, deeply anti-Christian line in the two-minute tune Grace sang. He also belted out the line, “Does he shoot wads of honey and cum twice on Easter Sunday?”

Then there was this: “Can he cum a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your ass? Does he chew cock like bubblegum and give blowjobs like a vacuum?”

The song has a slew of other equally offensive lyrics, as well.

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck, for one, was sickened by Sanders’ political rally and called the left-leaning Democrat Party “pure evil” for embracing Grace’s music.

“This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil. Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane,” Starbuck wrote on X also with video of the performance.

Bernie Sanders himself took the stage and thanked Grace for the performance:

Many X users were shocked and disgusted by the song and at Sanders for allowing it.

Sanders has been touring the country with a theme he is calling “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here,” and he is hosting a series of town hall events across the country condemning what he claims is the “tyrannical Trump administration.”

