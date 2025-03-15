Nolte: JD Vance Booed by Leftist Crybabies at Kennedy Center

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were booed Thursday night by a bunch of crybaby leftists at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

As the young couple took their seats, about 30 seconds of boos rang out from those angry that the Kennedy Center will no longer be grooming children with musicals like Finn that seek to queer little kids.

Here’s the video, which was taken by Guardian global affairs correspondent Andrew Roth:

As all the gray and purple-haired losers boo, Vance’s response is perfect. First, he looks at his gorgeous wife. Then, he sips his drink. Next, he gives everyone a nice wave before settling in like the Kennedy Center is his own private man cave.

Anyone who is at all familiar with Vance’s background, anyone who knows what this guy went through to get to where he is, knows that boos coming from The Worst People In The World mean less than nothing to him and are probably a badge of honor. How can you not like a guy cheered at NASCAR and booed at the foofoo Kennedy Center?

These spoiled and entitled elitists are angry because President Donald Trump did what they always do — he got control of an institution (by winning the presidential election) and ruthlessly took it over. When Democrats do that, they call it “progress” and then prey on our children with filth like Finn. When we do that, it’s called fascism and unfair and an attack on democracy.

After Trump was voted in as the new chairman of the Kennedy Center and fired all 18 members of the board of trustees appointed by former President Joe Biden (and okay with grooming little kids), he quickly appointed Richard Grenell as interim executive director. Additionally, along with White House chief of staff Susan Wiles and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, our Second Lady serves as a board member.

The Vances were there Thursday to enjoy a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra and stayed until it was over.

Boo away, losers. JD Vance will be your vice president for four more years. Better still, he has a beautiful wife, adorable kids, a fortune he accumulated before age 40, and a future so bright you can only look at it through a welding helmet.

