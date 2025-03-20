Comedy Central Audience Repeatedly Applauds Tesla Terrorism, as Host Jordan Klepper Justifies Left-Wing Violence

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper laughed while his audience repeatedly cheered at fiery footage of Tesla dealerships, Teslas, and charging stations being bombed and vandalized by left-wing radicals lashing out in response to Elon Musk’s mission to root our fraud and waste in government under President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think people are mad at you because of the Teslas, Elon,” Klepper said before listing a series of purported moves made by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “If I were to hazard a guess about why they’d be mad it might be because in the last several weeks you fired tens of thousands of federal workers, you made cuts to veterans care, lifesaving foreign aid, and food banks, you cancelled important medical research… Yeah, people might get a little upset if you stop their medical trial halfway through them.”

Klepper said some people have left “helpful messages,” before cutting to vandalized Tesla and dealerships with swastikas and “Nazi scum” spray painted on them. “Maybe people are mad at you because you don’t seem to know what the [expletive] you’re doing!” he said.

The coordinated effort to destroy Tesla property has spread across the country. A “DOGEQUEST” website went live this week, mapping out Tesla EV owner, replete with owners’ personal details. The site also “features a molotov cocktail cursor icon,” implying a targeted location.

This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi called attacks on Teslas “domestic terrorism.”

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences,” Bondi said in a statement.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” she continued.