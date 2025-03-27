The Disney Grooming Syndicate will soon receive a letter from the FCC to inquire into the company’s potential discriminatory policies.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr has already launched investigations into Comcast and Verizon over racist and sexist DEI policies.

“Carr told Punchbowl News he’s putting the ‘finishing touches’ on a letter to the ABC parent company. He declined to reveal which specific DEI initiatives he was concerned with,” reports The Wrap, “but said the letter would outline similar concerns raised with Comcast and Verizon and “whether they’re engaged in any of this sort of DEI discrimination that could run afoul of our EEO rules or potentially our public interest standard.”

“We’re going to get to the bottom of everything that is ongoing here and stay tuned on that one,” he explained.

As we all know, DEI, which stands for “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” is a sweet-sounding Orwellian term that allows fascist corporations like Disney and fascist universities to practice sexism and racism in the name of that sweet-sounding “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Those most discriminated against are white guys and Asians.

Disney previously said it would end its “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative, which is aimed at promoting stories from underrepresented groups.

However, the company’s shareholders voted to reject a proposal that would’ve ended Disney’s involvement in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, a survey that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, at its annual meeting. Disney’s board recommended against the proposal and its shareholders overwhelmingly agreed, with only 1% voting in favor, according to a preliminary tally.

Hiring and promoting based on anything but merit is immoral and un-American. So of course the child groomers at Disney embraced it. All in the name of do-gooderism, this allows Disney to further infect its staff with wild-eyed leftists and lunatic men who run around demanding we all say and believe they are women. The goal is to queer little children who will then be easier to manipulate and exploit.

Disney is a super villain coming straight for your kids, and if they are violating federal discrimination laws to further that goal, they deserve all the pain coming for them.

