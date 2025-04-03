Eric Adams Tells Comedian Andrew Schulz to read FBI Director Kash Patel’s ‘Government Gangsters’: Great Breakdown of the Deep State

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams praised FBI director Kash Patel’s book as he warned of the deep state in a visit with comedian Andrew Schultz.

Appearing on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh, Adams assured the audience that the deep state is real.

Schultz noted that Adams’ political career has been on the line as he has faced accusations and threats of prosecution, and Schultz asked Adams if he thought that President Biden was aware of his situation.

“That’s a great question,” Adams replied. “You know, there are a lot of people you know this, you know, and I don’t want to sound conspiracy theory, but there’s a permanent government. There are people that see presidents and mayors come and go, their attitude is ‘we’ll wait you out.’ You know, you know what book is, a great book, man, everybody should read the book. Kash Patel’s, Government, Gangsters, okay? You should. Yeah, you should read that book. Man. Kash breaks this down. He’s now the FBI director.

Adams went on to admit that the “deep state” name is maybe used too much, but it is a real thing.

Adams pointed out that Patel really knows what he is talking about, saying, “it’s like me talking about what happens in NYPD after 22 years. Kash was in the DOD, he was in the FBI. He prosecuted terrorists. So, he comes with this wealth of knowledge and the way he breaks it down, it’s just, it’s just unbelievable what this deep state is about and why it’s so important for Americans that we cannot have a weaponizing of our of our prosecutorial powers.”

He then blasted the deep state as unaccountable.

“Now imagine the Southern District, right? Southern District of New York. That’s one of the most powerful US Attorney’s Office. In their mind, they say we’re sovereign. Know what that means?” Adams asked.

“They don’t have to answer to anyone, don’t have to answer to the President. They don’t have to answer to the US Attorney General in Washington. They believe they’re a sovereign entity. You’re not elected. Imagine an entity. They don’t have to answer to anyone,” he concluded.

