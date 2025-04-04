Nolte: ‘Snow White’ Fallout — Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Remake on ‘Indefinite Hold’

In the wake of the glorious Snow White train wreck, the Disney Grooming Syndicate has pulled the plug on its live-action remake of Tangled.

Tangled, the 2010 box office hit based on the fairytale Rapunzel, was supposed to start shooting as soon as this summer. Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey was on board. This was a “go” movie until Rachel Zegler opened her hateful mouth…

Tee hee.

Snow White didn’t just bomb, it bombed in a way where the ripple effects wiped out Tangled (and who knows what else). At the very least, Disney is rethinking its approach to Tangled. Who knows what those Disney freaks had in store for us with this one? A lesbian Rapunzel? A gender fluid love interest? The only reason I can think of to pull the plug on this is to avoid the controversies that doomed Snow White. How did Disney “repair” and “correct” Tangled?

The 2010 original is a total charmer. A faithful adaptation should do well. But if Disney woke-rapes it, they are looking at another Snow White, another financial and reputational catastrophe, which they cannot afford at this point.

So maybe Disney will get smart, redo the script, and show the beloved source material the respect it deserves.

LOL.

I’m just kidding. Disney hates Normal People. They’ll never do that.

Disney might be waiting to see how the live-action remake of Lilo & Stich does next month. There’s also a live-action remake of Moana set for July of next year.

After the failure of Captain America: Brave New World, Disney has two more worries this year — two more Marvel flicks. Thunderbolts his theaters on May 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. Do you sense any excitement around these? I sure don’t. Could Disney’s 2025 possibly be worse than 2023? All decent people concerned with protecting the innocence of children from predators sure hope so.

Disney needs to understand that the Woke Terror is coming to an end and the recriminations against those who took part in it will devastate their bottom line. We will never forget how these groomers preyed on children and bastardized timeless stories into propagandist crap. And we will never let them forget what they did.

Disney has lost our respect, our trust, our goodwill, and our patience.

May the death of Disney be as long and painful as bone cancer.

