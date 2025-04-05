Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell’s Son Performs Christian Song on ‘American Idol’: Jesus ‘Gave Me Wings to Fly’

Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, performed a religious song during his latest round on ABC’s American Idol and shared how writing the ballad helped him rediscover his faith.

“This is called ‘Hey Jesus.’ This is an original,” Baylee Littrell told American Idol judges, before explaining how he had fallen away from his faith after losing his grandmother, whom he referred to as his “best friend.”

“I wrote this song when I was going through a pretty tough time in my life,” he continued. “I lost somebody I loved. My grandma was my best friend.”

Brian Littrell’s son went on to say, “With my dad being away on tour, she would always step in. She understood me like not many people do. My grandma passed away three years ago, almost.”

“I thought she was going to be around for moments like this,” Baylee added. “I never expected to lose her. So when I did, I questioned everything, and I had pushed away faith. I thought I would not find it again. This song kind of helped me find it.”

The 21-year-old then performed his song, eliciting tears from his parents and audience members.

“Hey, Jesus, I broke my wings again, could you help me up one last time old friend, oh, ’cause I surrender everything to you,” Littrell sang. “Oh, I’ve tried to fight all my battles without you by my side, in the dark depths of the night, it’s where I’ve been without your beautiful light, oh, you gave me wings to fly.”

Baylee’s rendition of his song received a standing ovation from fellow American Idol contestants, and praise from judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie.

“Baylee, you’re so good,” Underwood said. “Your heart and genuineness just coming through. You’re so good.”

Richie then chimed in, reacting, “Boy, that’s great lyrics,” to which Underwood added, “A conversation with God.”

As a result of his performance, Baylee Littrell made it to the “Showstoppers” round of Hollywood Week.

“Y’ALL!! I made it past the #Idol Arena!” Baylee exclaimed in an Instagram post. “Next up is SHOWSTOPPERS! Tune in next SUNDAY and MONDAY for more Hollywood week on @AmericanIdol!”

His father, meanwhile, is “a professing Christian,” who “often uses his platform to share his faith,” Christian Post noted, citing a 2006 release of a solo Christian album, Welcome Home.

The Backstreet Boys singer — who is also a recipient of the Gospel Music Association (GMA)’s Dove Award, recognizing outstanding achievement in the Christian music industry — has previously shared his desire to see his son develop a strong relationship with God.

“I want [my son] to have the best life that he can have — I want him to know God,” Littrell told CBN in 2006, when Baylee was just three years old.

“Growing up, family and faith and my religion has always been the most important thing in my life, and it’s never been compromised, I would have to say, on behalf of the secular world of music business,” the “Shape of My Heart” singer added.

Last month, Baylee appeared to shock American Idol judges when he revealed that his father is a member of the popular boy band.

“There’s something about you that looks familiar,” Underwood said, to which Baylee replied, “My dad is Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys,” eliciting a look of shock from Richie.

“Does your dad ever sing with you?” American Idol judge Luke Bryan asked, to which Baylee responded, “He does. You never know. I could see,” before bringing out the Backstreet Boys member.

The father and son then sang Baylee’s song — another original — together, resulting in the 21-year-old receiving a unanimous “Yes” vote from the show’s judges, sending forward to the next round.

