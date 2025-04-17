Bill Maher: Democrat Party Will Become ‘Irrelevant’ Unless They ‘Get Rid of the Woke Baggage’

Left-wing HBO talk show host Bill Maher is warning the Democrat Party that they will become utterly irrelevant unless they put an end to their obsession over wokeness.

Maher is still railing at the Democrats after their devastating loss to President Trump in last November’s elections and he feels they have obviously not learned their lesson.

The comedian took aim at his party once again on his Club Random podcast and warned the liberal party that their fealty to far, far left-wing causes like defund the police, black lives matter, the transgender agenda, and other radical ideas is sure to prevent them from winning elections.

“There will always be the people in the rear guard, just like there are people who are still wearing masks, you know?” Maher said to his guest, former Mumford and Sons member Winston Marshall. “Once you start something, you get a certain amount of cult followers for anything and then the true believers never die. I mean a lot of people would say right now the Democratic Party is still in that mode, which is going to render them possibly an irrelevant party if they don’t change.”

Maher, who describes himself as an old-school liberal, added that the Democrats need to go toward “Much more centrism, much more – get rid of the woke baggage” and urged Democrats to stop imputing racism into everything.

He also said the Democrats need to distance themselves from their most extreme members and stop pushing the extremist agenda.

“They have so many opportunities to ‘Sister Souljah’ this shit and just do something that would make Americans go ‘Oh, you know what? Good, because Trump is starting to really make me nervous,'” he said.

He also scolded Democrats for downplaying and dismissing the importance of certain issues — such as transgenderism.

“Democrats have this view like ‘Well, these are not real issues,'” Maher exclaimed. “Well, they are to a lot of people, like people with kids in school and stuff, who think that they should be able to have the say above the school in the lives of their kids. I mean this was not even controversial when I was a child.”

Maher has been focusing a lot of criticism on the Democrats since Trump’s election due to his fear that Trump and Republicans are growing in power.

Last week, for instance, he scolded the Democrats for refusing to accept that “all beliefs are not the same.” And in another case he slammed NPR as being “crazy far-left” and he understands why Republicans want to take the networks funding away.

Maher also took heat from liberals when he accepted an invitation from the White House and had dinner with President Trump.

