Katy Perry Said She ‘Read a Book on String Theory’ to Prepare for Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry was mocked on social media after said she “read a book on string theory” to prepare herself for the 11-minute Blue Origin flight to space.

“I’m really excited about the engineering of it all. I’m excited to learn more about STEM, and just, the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing,” Perry said in an interview before her Blue Origin flight.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer went on to say that she prepared for her flight to space be listening to late astronomer and planetary scientist Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” book and learning about string theory.

“I was winding down from a rehearsal the other day, and I was listening to ‘Cosmos’ by Carl Sagan, reading a book on string theory,” Perry said.

The pop star added that she has “always been” interested in astrophysics, astronomy, and the stars, including astrology, of which she was likely referring to the pseudoscience that claims people can predict someone else’s future and personality based on when they were born and the relative positions of planets and stars.

“I feel like we are all made of stardust, and we all come from the stars,” the “Teenage Dream” singer continued. “And it will be exciting to see them twinkle from that sight — and also have such an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way.”

“Many people — not many, but the people that have gone — have had real profound things to say, and have brought down ideas that have been world-changing. The environmental movement is based around one of those moments,” Perry added.

Social media users reacted to Perry’s comments by mocking the “Firework” singer.

“Katy Perry reading a book on string theory and then expecting to understand string theory is like standing in your garage and expecting to turn into a car,” one X user reacted, adding, “What an incredibly dumb woman. As a woman I’m annoyed. As an engineer I’m disgusted.”

“This is so cringe,” another commented.

“When you mention astronomy and astrology in the same breath I just tune you out,” a third declared.

Another X user said “the fact that she actually thinks this is enough to gain respect that pisses me off,” adding, “Be humble, give praise. You being a celebrity gives you the privilege of smooching off other peoples real work. Acknowledge that.”

“When celebrities start believing that they are role models (and their opinions matter) rather than just entertainers it shows how skewed our society has become,” another opined.

Perry’s remark about reading about “string theory” before her Blue Origin flight is just one of several items viewers found cringeworthy.”

Social media users also mocked the pop star for kissing the ground upon returning to Earth after spending a mere few minutes in space.

“Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes wtf is she kissing the ground for,” one X user asked.

“Imagine being one of the astronauts that were stuck in space for 9 months and then watching Katy Perry kiss the ground after 10 minutes,” another commented.

“Katy Perry kissing the ground like she’d been stranded on the ISS for months or was drifting home on Apollo 13 is peak 2025,” a third reacted.

As Breitbart News reported, Perry joined Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and nonprofit leader Kerianne Flynn in what Blue Origin called “the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963.”

