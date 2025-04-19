NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Portrays Migrants as Innocent, Cops as Rapists and Murderers

NBC’s Law & Order flipped the script this week in an effort to distort illegal alien crime in America, portraying illegals as innocent and police as rapists and murderers.

Law & Order often likes to claim that its dramas are “ripped from the headlines” and that they portray dramatized versions of actual news in America today. But, as is often the case, the series strayed from reality to portray a more woke, left-wing version of current events, not what is really going on today.

With illegal alien crime stories hitting the news all across the country — such as the murder of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador — and with constant headlines about rape, drug dealing, and gang activity in big city migrant shelters, Law & Order decided to go in a different direction on Thursday.

The episode in question, “Play with Fire (Part 1),” opened with two women quietly talking about migrant women being raped, but their conversation was interrupted by an ICE raid, Newsbusters reported.

A few scenes later, one of the women is found raped and murdered in a nearby warehouse. The episode reveals that the woman was not a migrant but was instead an undercover cop who was working to catch a rapist preying on migrant women. The victim had also been investigating a comparable rape and murder that occurred earlier.

As the case moves forward, the police identify an illegal alien who has a record of committing similar crimes. This migrant is arrested, but officers soon discover he had an alibi for both crimes. And so, he is released.

Eventually, officers do discover the identity of the rapist and murderer. And it turns out, it wasn’t another migrant but instead a police officer, specifically the victim’s own lieutenant. The officer was portrayed as using his position of power to sexually assault migrant women who were afraid to speak out for fear of deportation.

In a time when we almost daily see reports of rapes and murders being committed by illegal aliens who have come into our country to spread fear and mayhem, Law & Order depicts the police as the rapists and murderers. As illegal aliens are arrested time and again for human trafficking, sexual exploitation, drug dealing, murder, and any manner of heinous crimes, NBC tells us we have to fear our own police officers.

Law & Order has been turning those “ripped from the headlines” stories on their heads for years. This is the same series which only last month portrayed a murderer of a company CEO as a folk hero. The series also featured a story in which it turned a man who murdered a senator who voted in favor of a Second Amendment law into the victim of the story.

