Trump Cracks Taylor Swift, Election Super Bowl Joke During Eagles White House Event: ‘How Did That Work Out’

President Donald Trump joked on Monday about how he was right there at the Super Bowl along with Taylor Swift when the Eagles defeated Kansas City to take the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year.

The president’s quip came as the Philadelphia Eagles appeared at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Monday.

Trump recounted how the Eagles made a strong showing during the big game and were not to be denied their championship ring.

Trump noted that “Right from the beginning of the first quarter of the big game” the Eagles were in the driver’s seat. But then he made a hilarious aside, saying, “I was there, I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out,” he joked as the players and those in attendance during the event laughed, a clip from Grabien revealed.

WATCH:

It isn’t exactly clear what Trump was hinting at with his funny little aside. But it should be remembered that Swift was the target of a lot of boos when the jumbotron showed her during the game.

On the other hand, President Trump was pleased to receive huge applause and cheers when he appeared at the game and was seen saluting during the national anthem ahead of the big game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.