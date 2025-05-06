Watch: Pro-Palestine Protesters Brawl With Police, Israel Protesters Outside Met Gala

Pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police outside the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday as A-list celebrities met inside the museum for their annual soiree.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags, toted signs and banners, many with the ubiquitous slogan, “Free Palestine.”

The protesters faced rain and a heavy police presence.

At one point, demonstrators tried to breach the barricades and to try and get into the gala as police moved in to stop their advance.

The Palestinian supporters threw smoke bombs and other items at police in their effort too avoid being nabbed.

Police arrested more than two dozen of the protesters, according to Axios.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were not alone. Pro-Israel protesters also showed up to counter protest the Hamas supporters.

