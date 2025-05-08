Pop Singer Lorde: ‘I Feel Like a Man and a Woman’

Singer and songwriter Lorde, who has been talking about her “gender” lately, told an interviewer on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, “I feel like a man and a woman,” adding that the custom outfit she chose to wear for the event “represents where I am, gender-wise.”

“This is custom Thom Browne. This is my creation. It’s something of an Easter egg. More will be revealed, but I just love the open back,” the “Royals” singer told influencer Emma Chamberlain of the attire she sported on the red carpet during Monday’s Met Gala.

“To me, it, like, really represents where I am, gender-wise. I feel like a man and a woman, you know?” the two-time Grammy Award-winner added.

Last month, Lorde released “What Was That,” her first original single in four years, later telling Document Journal that her forthcoming album is inspired, in part, by her “broadening” her “gender” following a breakup, which the singer referred to as a period of “rebirth” involving her “coming into masculinity.”

Watch Below:

The song “was the first music of my rebirth that had come out of me — I felt it start the day that we did that,” the 28-year-old said. “I had come back from London to New York after this period of great turbulence in my personal life.”

“Becoming single, but also really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit,” she added.

“Just being back in my house and feeling this big wave of grief. I just kept thinking, What was all of that?” the “Solar Power” singer continued, before surmising whether it was her “seven-year relationship or a pandemic or sacrificing my body to my career since I was 16 or 17.”

“This feeling of, Oh, my God, so much has moved through me. And there’s so much mystery and pain,” the New Zealand-born songstress disclosed.

Lorde went on to say that she was “also coming into my masculinity a bit more” around the time she was working on her new album, adding that she was inspired by a flyer she saw in Manhattan, asking the public if they had the balls to join a band.

“We walked past this flyer. I think it was for joining a band or something, and it said, ‘Do you have the stones?’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s tight.’ I didn’t understand what it was saying at first. I know now it’s like, ‘Do you think you have the balls?’ But it gave me this feeling that there was a mysticism to it,” she said.

The “Supercut” singer added that she felt the reference to “stones” was more like saying, “Do you have the sort of touchstones or the talismans to go there?” noting that she saw the flyer at a time when she was “coming into my masculinity a bit more as well.”

“That became the thing we would say to each other while making music. When there was a crossroads where we’d want to take it there but we were scared, we’d be like, ‘Do we have the stones?’ And then we wrote it into a lyric, and I got it on a hat,” Lorde added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Hard Feelings/Loveless” singer also noted that she “didn’t grow up in the church or anything like that,” and therefore has been “sort of scared of churches.”

“I feel like I found spirituality quite young through performance,” she said.

