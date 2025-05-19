Singer Sufjan Stevens Calls the Bible ‘Very Gay’: ‘Religious Is very sexual, erotic’

Musician Sufjan Stevens, who often includes queer content in his music, told Vulture that the Holy Bible is “very gay” and religion is “sexual.”

In the interview, Vulture’s Craig Jenkins noted that “Most people who lurk the texts don’t luxuriate in the closeness of Jonathan and David.”

In reply, Stevens insisted that the Bible was “very gay.”

“The Bible’s very gay. Just all men. That’s what you get when there’s a patriarchy that’s endured for so long. Jesus was single, never married; Disciples were all dudes ,” he exclaimed.

The claim is not exactly true, granted. There are some 600 females mentioned in the Bible with more than 200 named. Indeed, that is fewer than the upwards of 3,000 men mentioned in the texts.

The “Chicago” singer also commented on the “very sexual” and “erotic” elements in religion.

“The religious is very sexual. It’s erotic,” he told Vulture. “Look at Catholic art through the ages, Baroque art. It’s all very fleshy and sensual and full of naked bodies. I’ve always embraced that. I’ve always felt that my relationship to God is a very intimate and sensual one.”

“Sacraments are,” he explained. “It’s engaging with God in a physical way. You’re literally eating the flesh and drinking the blood of God during the Eucharist. It doesn’t get much more erotic than that. If you’re a vampire, that’s the ultimate erotic experience.”

Stevens has been very cagey about his sexuality, seeming to deny being gay. But since the death of Evans Richardson, who Stevens as called his “beloved partner and best friend,” the debate was ignited all over again.

“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April,” Stevens wrote in an October, 2023, Instagram post. “He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime — precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

The “Mystery of Love” singer has never publicly affirmed that he is gay but gave a big hint in 2019 when he released two songs in honor of Pride Month, after decades’ worth of vague references in his lyrics spawned endless speculation.

The singer recently announced he suffers from Guillain–Barré Syndrome.

