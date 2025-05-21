Stephen Colbert: Trump Attacking Bruce Springsteen ‘Like Attacking America Itself’

Late-night host Stephen Colbert hit at President Trump attacking rock star Bruce Springsteen, likening it to an attack on “America itself.”

Colbert delivered his takedown of Trump during his late-night show on Monday night.

“Trump did not appreciate Springsteen’s constructive criticism, posting, ‘I see that highly overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a foreign country to speak badly about the president of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his radical left politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,'” Colbert began.

“What are you — what are you — what are you doing? Attacking Bruce is like attacking America itself. I haven’t seen a politician be this tone-deaf since Herbert Hoover’s campaign slogan, ‘Apple pie sucks and so does your mom,'” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, Springsteen sparked the president’s ire last week when he criticized the United States under Trump during his European tour.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” Springsteen said. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

President Trump said on Truth Social in response that Springsteen “goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.”

In response, the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer delivered another criticism of the U.S. at his show in Manchester, England, by dedicating his song to “Dear Leader” – a reference to North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un – while saying a “rogue” government is controlling the United States.

“Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy, and they’re too important to ignore” Springsteen said. “But in America, my home they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That’s happening now.”

“In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. That’s happening now,” he continued. “In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic Civil Rights legislation that led to a more just society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those who are struggling for their freedoms.”

Taylor Rogers, the White House assistant press secretary, said in response to Springsteen’s statements in Manchester, “The 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen. Bruce is welcome to stay overseas while hardworking Americans enjoy a secure border and cooling inflation thanks to President Trump.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.