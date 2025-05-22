Nolte: Trump’s Truth+ to Offer Non-woke, Patriotic, Family Programs Through Streaming App

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social and Roku are offering Truth+, a streaming app Trump Media describes this way: “Truth+ offers family-friendly TV programming for patriotic Americans who want an alternative to woke entertainment corporations and biased news channels.”

The app is already available on Roku, the electronic device that gives consumers access to the world of streaming for a one-time purchase price.

Trump Media added that the Truth+ app “will initially provide access to live TV channels, with VOD content to be added in the near future.”

Per a Seeking Alpha report, Trump Media will “continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while it collects input from users and let them know once completed.”

I just signed up for the app. It is free, although you must create an account. Right now, Truth+ offers a ton of streaming news apps, including OAN, Real America’s Voice, Patriot TV, and Newsmax 2. There’s also a selection of documentaries (Clint Eastwood, Elon Musk), religious shows (including in Spanish), pubic domain movies, and live broadcasts through FilmRise, and others.

Here’s the app’s full description:

Free speech lives on Truth+, where you can watch the news you trust and shows and movies that Big Media has tried to blacklist. Whether you watch on your phone, computer, or TV, Truth+ comes with a top-class feature set, including an interactive 14-day electronic guide, instant catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, video on demand, and more. Best of all, Truth+ is powered through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and proprietary software stack, rendering the platform uncancellable by Big Tech.

This is important for two reasons. The first is that Normal People now have on their side the most famous and powerful man in the world. Donald Trump is one of us, which means no woke garbage. This app will be curated in a way that protects viewers from leftist sucker punches and children from getting groomed.

Secondly, look at how technology has changed. Used to be it wasn’t enough to build a studio, own a microphone, or splurge for a camera. You had to find distribution of some kind, in which there were only so many openings, and those openings were controlled by fascist leftists who only allowed the “accepted voices” through.

Today, with a mere app, Truth+ has access to as many Roku users as Netflix, Disney+, or any other major media company. All Truth+ must do to succeed is to create and offer the kind of content people want to consume. Plus, Normal People have an alternative. Plus, people like Steve Bannon, Eric Bolling, Mike Gallegher, and Charlie Kirk are distributed through this app (as well as others), which means their voices and ideas are as available as those on the left.

It’s a whole new world. And nothing terrifies the establishment more than this…

Too many people fail to understand why the establishment fears this…

Well, this is how the world works…

Mega-corporations not only do not fear taxes and expensive regulations, they welcome taxes and expensive regulations. Why? Because those taxes and expensive regulations keep out what threatens big corporations the most — start-up corporations with a better idea.

Large corporations — i.e., the establishment — want start-ups strangled in the crib, and the best way to do that is to make the cost of doing business prohibitive. A perfect example of this is distribution. It used to cost a fortune to create copies of movies and books and ship them all over the country. Digital changed all that.

Roku (which I’m a big fan of) and these apps now allow anyone, and for practically no money, to distribute content all over the world.

A perfect example is The Chosen, the wildly popular streaming series about Jesus Christ and his Apostles. Without streaming, no way the establishment allows it to see daylight. No way in hell. But it streamed through an app and then hit a nerve because 1) it’s a very well-made show, and 2) Hollywood hates Christians, and here was an alternative.

If you want to understand how Big Business operates, watch Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988). The Big Three Automakers crushed a little guy with a better idea by way of the federal government and a complicit media.

You can go to Truth+ now and laugh away at how unsophisticated it is, how little content there is, but this is only the first car to roll off the Truth+ assembly line. Over time, over the years — and this is what Hollywood most fears — these start-up streaming services will improve with more and more Chosens and blacklisted Oscar winners like Mel Gibson, Kevin Spacey, and Jon Voight.

This is the embryo stage. This is Fox News in 1997. Be patient and have faith for one simple reason: when he launched Fox News nearly 30 years ago, Roger Ailes understood the establishment was not serving 50 percent of the news market, which leaves 50 percent of the market wide open. Dallas Jenkins understood that with The Chosen. Mel Gibson understood that with The Passion of the Christ. Clint Eastwood understands that with almost everything he makes.

And Trump surely understands that.

The revolution is happening, and Normal People are winning.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.