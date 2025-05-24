During a performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder voiced a defense of left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen, who continues to bash the United States while touring overseas.

“When a hero like Bruce Springsteen brings up issues and makes his thoughts be known, he uses his microphone to speak for those who don’t have a voice sometimes,” Vedder bellowed from the stage.

He praised Springsteen for talking about “the issues,” but slammed Trump for not responding on the issues.

“(Trump’s) response had nothing to do with the issues. They didn’t talk about one of those issues, they didn’t have a conversation about one of those issues. They didn’t debate about any one of those issues. All that we heard were personal attacks and threats that nobody else should try to use their microphones or voice in public or they’ll be shut down.”

“Now that’s not allowed in this country that we call America,” he absurdly continued. “Part of free speech is open discussion. Part of democracy is healthy public discourse. The name-calling is so beneath us. Bruce has always been as pro-American with his values and liberty, and his justice has always remained intact. And I’m saying this now to be sure this freedom to speak will still exist in a year or two when we come back to this microphone.”

Vedder was spurred to defend Springsteen after the president recently called the New Jersey rocker a “dried up prune” on a Truth Social post, in response to Springsteen denouncing America in his overseas concerts.

The Pearl Jam star is not the only geriatric rocker to blast Trump over his attack on the Born in the USA singer.

Neil Young, who was last relevant in the 1970s and early 80s, also attacked Trump with a post on his personal website where he cried that America needs a “real president” and then repeated the “86/47” phrase associated with assassinating Trump.

